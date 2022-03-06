AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.070-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $38 million-$40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.74 million.AXT also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AXT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of AXTI traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.97. The company had a trading volume of 199,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,606. AXT has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $298.11 million, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.29.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. AXT had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 10.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AXT will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AXT by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,722,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 33,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AXT by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 17,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AXT by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 43,210 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in AXT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AXT by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 12,034 shares during the period. 53.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

