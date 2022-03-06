B. Riley Weighs in on Thryv Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) – B. Riley lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Thryv in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now forecasts that the company will earn $2.17 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.32. B. Riley also issued estimates for Thryv’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thryv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.09.

Shares of NASDAQ THRY opened at $27.46 on Friday. Thryv has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.13 and its 200 day moving average is $32.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.71 million, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of -0.03.

In related news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 702,833 shares of company stock worth $22,461,724. Corporate insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Thryv by 184.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thryv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Thryv by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

