B2Gold Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th.

TSE:BTO opened at C$5.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.90. B2Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.21 and a 52 week high of C$6.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.53.

BTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Haywood Securities reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.95.

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total value of C$451,000.00.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

