Baader Bank Reiterates €33.00 Price Target for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($37.08) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($32.58) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($40.45) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($39.33) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($46.07) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($40.45) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evonik Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €33.47 ($37.61).

Shares of EVK opened at €24.22 ($27.21) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is €28.15. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($30.09) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($37.04).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

