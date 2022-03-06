Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Raised to $254.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Baidu from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $277.56.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $147.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.96. Baidu has a 12 month low of $132.14 and a 12 month high of $278.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 112.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Baidu by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

