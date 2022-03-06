Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.1% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 419,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 16,543 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,190,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,807,000 after purchasing an additional 130,511 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at about $4,222,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 918.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 36.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 827,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,597,000 after purchasing an additional 222,989 shares in the last quarter. 34.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $9.74 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $27.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a current ratio of 20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.78 and a beta of 1.55.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

