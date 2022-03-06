Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 250,000 Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWAG. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the 3rd quarter worth about $988,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,950,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,970,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $915,000. 37.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Software Acquisition Group Inc III alerts:

SWAG stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. Software Acquisition Group Inc III has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88.

Software Acquisition Group Inc III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Software Acquisition Group Inc III is based in LAS VEGAS.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.