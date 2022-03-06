Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 175,000 Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:LITT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:LITT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,000,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,890,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,133,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,560,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LITT stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp has a one year low of $9.33 and a one year high of $9.83.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. is based in Atlanta, GA.

