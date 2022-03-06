Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 53.6% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,122,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,617,000 after buying an additional 1,787,112 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,202,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,558,000 after purchasing an additional 164,232 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 15.4% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,229,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,624,000 after acquiring an additional 432,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 24.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,749,000 after acquiring an additional 520,307 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 34.4% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,663,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,682,000 after acquiring an additional 425,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RCUS opened at $33.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.19 and its 200-day moving average is $35.76. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $4.80. Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 7.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $91,546.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $221,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,516. 19.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on RCUS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.43.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

