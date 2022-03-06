Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.74 Million Investment in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 119,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GRUB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 31.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,929,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,493,000 after buying an additional 702,485 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 948.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 576,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 521,900 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 318.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 573,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after purchasing an additional 436,787 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 1,916.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 420,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 399,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 156.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 619,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after purchasing an additional 377,710 shares during the last quarter. 4.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRUB opened at $6.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $19.84.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,300 ($97.95) to GBX 6,000 ($80.50) in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,632 ($115.82) to GBX 6,527 ($87.58) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,800 ($131.49) to GBX 6,100 ($81.85) in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,738.57.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

