Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.15 Million Investment in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 145,155 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BTU. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 399.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BTU opened at $26.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average is $13.50.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The coal producer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peabody Energy news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 7,112 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $83,566.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $27,928.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,826 shares of company stock worth $599,007 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BTU shares. TheStreet upgraded Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

