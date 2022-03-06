Balyasny Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,174 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Integer by 7,290.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Integer by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ITGR opened at $80.92 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a one year low of $74.79 and a one year high of $101.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. Integer had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $313.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ITGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

In other Integer news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total transaction of $611,164.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

