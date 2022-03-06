Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.60.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.89) to €4.40 ($4.94) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th.
SAN stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.96. 24,910,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,087,141. The company has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $4.38.
About Banco Santander (Get Rating)
Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.
