Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,936 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 36,176 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $5,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOH opened at $82.14 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $75.68 and a 52 week high of $99.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.65.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 18.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.80%.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $483,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

