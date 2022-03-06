Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$171.00

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from C$167.00 to C$171.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

BMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $158.92.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $114.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.57. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $84.63 and a 52-week high of $120.86. The firm has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.36. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 45.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,516,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,242,000. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

