Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $134.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.61% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Montreal is one of the largest banks in North America, is also one of Canada’s oldest banks. The bank offers a complete range of financial services in our chosen markets on both sides of the Canada-United States border. The bank offers to all of their clients not just financial products, but knowledge-based solutions, custom-made to add value in their financial affairs. “

BMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$169.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.92.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $114.91 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $84.63 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86. The firm has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.36. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,752,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,609 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth about $215,953,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,365,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,193,000 after buying an additional 531,070 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,723.5% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 455,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,041,000 after buying an additional 430,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,930,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,190,833,000 after purchasing an additional 381,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

