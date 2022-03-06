Bank of New Hampshire Acquires 500 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,215,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,599,000 after acquiring an additional 44,535 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 103.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,304,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,048,000 after acquiring an additional 108,135 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 24.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,081,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,174,000 after acquiring an additional 597,615 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,483,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,310,000 after acquiring an additional 27,410 shares during the period. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI cut Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.87.

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 18,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $2,225,330.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 225,645 shares of company stock valued at $25,796,249 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $106.43 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 24.73%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.