Bank of New Hampshire Invests $220,000 in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,586.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 47,035 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $103.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.51 and its 200-day moving average is $89.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $103.76. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $9,008,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MKC. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

