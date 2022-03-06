Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,133,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,045 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $75,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $73.63 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $76.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.41). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 8.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is presently 58.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SWX shares. StockNews.com cut Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Southwest Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.