Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 911,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,580 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $81,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,447,000 after buying an additional 17,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,695,000 after buying an additional 9,045 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

NYSE:GL opened at $97.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.72. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.25 and a twelve month high of $108.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Globe Life in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.57.

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $79,486.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Kelly Greer sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total value of $1,811,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,249 shares of company stock worth $4,406,695. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Profile (Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.