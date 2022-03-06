Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 106,663 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,483,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 106,663 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Loews were worth $80,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of L. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 862.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L opened at $60.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.25 and a 200 day moving average of $57.40. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.13%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on L. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,200 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $261,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 1,303 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $80,825.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,879,314. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

