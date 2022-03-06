Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 646,845 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,629,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 646,845 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $77,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HTA. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 71.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 132.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on HTA shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.14.

Shares of HTA stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average is $31.99. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $34.83.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.35 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 12.78%. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 295.46%.

About Healthcare Trust of America (Get Rating)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.