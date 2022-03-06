Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$91.00 at National Bank Financial

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.83 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$104.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.74.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

BNS stock opened at $73.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $59.05 and a twelve month high of $74.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $88.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.52. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.7884 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 11,848,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,749,000 after buying an additional 6,203,008 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,207,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,079,460,000 after buying an additional 2,624,538 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,932,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,806,000 after buying an additional 2,102,375 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,978,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,159,000 after buying an additional 1,610,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,427,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,248,000 after buying an additional 1,569,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.