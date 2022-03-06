Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.35

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.35 and traded as low as $20.00. Bank of South Carolina shares last traded at $20.29, with a volume of 1,235 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $112.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average of $20.34.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 31.88%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.

