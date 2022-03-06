Barclays Trims Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Target Price to $313.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $367.00 to $313.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital upgraded Snowflake from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Snowflake from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Snowflake from $397.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $329.63.

NYSE SNOW opened at $209.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.22 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $286.49 and its 200-day moving average is $317.31. Snowflake has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,000,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $344,130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total value of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,776,021 shares of company stock valued at $612,551,701. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Snowflake by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,843,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,628,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,497,000 after acquiring an additional 798,353 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Snowflake by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,816,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,350 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,635,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,561,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,467,000 after buying an additional 841,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

