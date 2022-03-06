Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC Sells 110 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for approximately 2.4% of Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth about $5,688,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,346,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 180.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 69,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,723,000 after purchasing an additional 44,572 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,219,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,493,000 after purchasing an additional 63,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 359,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.64.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,768 shares of company stock valued at $5,780,203. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $4.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,047,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,882. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.13 and a 52 week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.93%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

