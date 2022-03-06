Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.250-$4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.85 billion-$15.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.10 billion.Baxter International also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.790-$0.820 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baxter International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baxter International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.71.

BAX stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.02. 1,984,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,238,526. The company has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $89.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.95.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.27%.

In other news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Baxter International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 903,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,561,000 after purchasing an additional 30,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,024,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,819,000 after purchasing an additional 113,578 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

