Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.250-$4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.85 billion-$15.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.10 billion.Baxter International also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.790-$0.820 EPS.

NYSE:BAX traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.02. 1,984,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,238,526. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.95. The company has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.62. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 44.27%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAX. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.71.

In other Baxter International news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Baxter International by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,024,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,819,000 after purchasing an additional 113,578 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 903,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,561,000 after buying an additional 30,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

Featured Stories

