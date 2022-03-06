Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.790-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.65 billion-$3.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.73 billion.Baxter International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.250-$4.350 EPS.

BAX stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.02. 1,984,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,238,526. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.62. Baxter International has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $89.70.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAX. Bank of America began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.71.

In other news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 903,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,561,000 after acquiring an additional 30,448 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,024,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,819,000 after acquiring an additional 113,578 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.