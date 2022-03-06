Beefy.Finance 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.93 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on major exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.27 or 0.00192646 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001027 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00027411 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.17 or 0.00348513 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00055828 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

