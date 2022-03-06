Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on BLPH. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.22. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $7.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of -0.56.
About Bellerophon Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.
