Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BLPH. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.22. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $7.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of -0.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLPH. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 10.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 23,273 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 242.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

