Benchmark Lowers Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) to Hold

Benchmark lowered shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MRO. Piper Sandler upgraded Marathon Oil from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.49. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.82. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.76.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 54,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $1,251,429.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,008 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,975,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $787,754,000 after acquiring an additional 998,850 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,810,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $434,854,000 after acquiring an additional 878,317 shares during the period. JB Investments Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,150,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $363,705,000 after acquiring an additional 531,527 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,835,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $229,837,000 after acquiring an additional 335,343 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,976,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,073,000 after acquiring an additional 351,432 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

