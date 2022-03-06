Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Bénéteau stock remained flat at $$16.50 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.50. Bénéteau has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Bénéteau from €16.00 ($17.98) to €18.00 ($20.22) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

BÃ©nÃ©teau SA designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Monte Carlo Yachts, CNB, Four Winns, Glastron, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; leisure homes under IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names, as well as services under bandofbaots.com, a community services platform; and lease purchase, credit, and insurance under SGB Finance.

