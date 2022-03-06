Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Trading 4.5% Higher

Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.04. 6,047 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 457,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Benson Hill in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Benson Hill in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHIL. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter worth about $847,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,161,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter worth about $530,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Benson Hill Company Profile (NYSE:BHIL)

Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

