Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) PT Lowered to $70.00

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

BCYC has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.27.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC opened at $42.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.33. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $62.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 562.38% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $2,543,508.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 424.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

