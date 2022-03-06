Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Short Interest Up 36.7% in February

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,940,000 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the January 31st total of 5,810,000 shares. Approximately 27.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

BIG stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.05. 1,589,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,814. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.21. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $31.57 and a twelve month high of $73.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.87.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.89%. Big Lots’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Big Lots will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Rivers Group grew its holdings in Big Lots by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Big Lots by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

