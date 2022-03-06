BioPlus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BIOSU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BioPlus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BIOSU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOSU opened at $9.97 on Friday. BioPlus Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99.

Get BioPlus Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIOSU. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,000,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,000,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,600,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,500,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,000,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioPlus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioPlus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.