BitBall (BTB) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.19 Million

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. One BitBall coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $141,156.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,807.61 or 0.99824635 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00073573 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00022040 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002043 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00013055 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,754,440 coins. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

