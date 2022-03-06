bitCNY Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One bitCNY coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000406 BTC on exchanges. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.45 million and $179,338.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, bitCNY has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00043422 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,618.53 or 0.06753660 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,806.70 or 1.00089508 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00044138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00048265 BTC.

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

