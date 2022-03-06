Bitcoin Confidential Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3,484.00 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 45.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $177,804.03 and approximately $3,484.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00009843 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.00235480 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000442 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

