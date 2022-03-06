Bitzeny (ZNY) Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $29,395.73 and $116.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $103.47 or 0.00266153 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00013786 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001382 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000503 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.