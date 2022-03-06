Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,013,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 472,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 77,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $12.75.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 50.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BSM shares. StockNews.com raised Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.65.

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

