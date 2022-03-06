BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $69.94 on Friday. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $65.15 and a 1-year high of $135.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.91.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $35,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $243,762.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,927 shares of company stock valued at $808,578. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 99,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,694 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 962,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,664,000 after acquiring an additional 141,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

