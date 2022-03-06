BlackRock Inc. Acquires 2,143 Shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,582 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of KFFB opened at $7.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.31. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.15%.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on March 2, 2005 and is headquartered in Hazard, KY.

