BlackRock Inc. Buys 65,361 Shares of Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 224,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,361 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Color Star Technology were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Color Star Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Color Star Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Color Star Technology by 962.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 211,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 191,801 shares during the period. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSCW opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.60. Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $2.67.

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. is an entertainment and education company, which engages in the provision of online and offline music education. It offers a professional artist training platform that features exclusive content and live interaction. Its courses are focused on music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, and life skills.

