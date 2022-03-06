BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Viomi Technology were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIOT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Viomi Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viomi Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Viomi Technology by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 130,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,521,000. 4.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VIOT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viomi Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective (down previously from $12.50) on shares of Viomi Technology in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

NASDAQ VIOT opened at $1.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $112.37 million, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.29. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $14.92.

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of Internet-of-thing (IoT) enabled smart home products. It offers oven steamer, range hood, refrigerator, water purifier, and washing machine. The company was founded by Xiao Ping Chen in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

