BlackRock Inc. Purchases 21,018 Shares of Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) by 218.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,018 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Kiromic BioPharma were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Kiromic BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Kiromic BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kiromic BioPharma by 1,045.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 108,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRBP opened at $0.87 on Friday. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $12.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13.

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.

