Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.28.

Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. stock opened at $29.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.18. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $38.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the 4th quarter worth $230,893,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the 4th quarter worth $10,203,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the 4th quarter worth $3,965,000. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the 4th quarter worth $3,920,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the 4th quarter worth $2,009,000. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. Company Profile (Get Rating)

