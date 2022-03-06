Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Upgraded to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.28.

Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. stock opened at $29.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.18. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $38.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXSL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. 12.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

