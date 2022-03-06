Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of BDR stock opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $8.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.25. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.91.
Blonder Tongue Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)
